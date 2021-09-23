See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD

Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Doss works at Norton Neuroscience Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Mount Washington, KY and Carrollton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neuroplasty and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Neuroscience Institute - Brownsboro
    4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6390
  2. 2
    Norton Neurology Services
    4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6390
  3. 3
    Norton Women's Specialists - Mt Washington
    300 High Point Ct Ste B, Mount Washington, KY 40047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6390
  4. 4
    Carroll County Memorial Hospital
    309 11th St, Carrollton, KY 41008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6390

Admitting Hospitals

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346368701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neuroplasty and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

