Dr. Kimathi Doss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Norton Neuroscience Institute - Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
Norton Neurology Services4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
Norton Women's Specialists - Mt Washington300 High Point Ct Ste B, Mount Washington, KY 40047 Directions (502) 394-6390
Carroll County Memorial Hospital309 11th St, Carrollton, KY 41008 Directions (502) 394-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Doss is extremely knowledgeable about his work. I believe sometimes dr’s just talk over our heads not realizing that it’s a foreign language to layman ears . Dr Doss is no exception but If you need him to explain things in greater detail he will with a smile and no problem. He has a very cool, calm demeanor which is good if you’re the apprehensive sort. My mother and I had nearly the same type of surgery within 2 weeks of each other she had a different neurosurgeon and I had Dr. Doss, It just seems to me that Dr. Doss’ methods are a bit more updated and innovative. I Had a great experience and would definitely (and have) recommended Dr.Doss to anyone who needs a super talented, innovative, brilliant neurosurgeon ?? Thanks Dr. Doss
- Neurosurgery
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Doss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neuroplasty and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
