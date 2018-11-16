See All Neurologists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD

Neurology
2.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD

Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Calumet Hospital, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Fuiks works at Wisconsin Neurosurgery in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Chilton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fuiks' Office Locations

    Wisconsin Neurosurgery
    17280 W North Ave Ste 204, Brookfield, WI 53045 (262) 784-4205
    Wisconsin Neurosurgery/Ascension Calumet Clinic
    451 E Brooklyn St Ste 3, Chilton, WI 53014 (262) 784-4205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Calumet Hospital
  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 16, 2018
    He did an amazing job on my back surgery, always made me feel comfortable with my decisions and was never forced into surgery! His nurse was there for me every step of the way not matter what i needed and what times of teh day it was they both answered my calls. Please see this surgeon & his staff. Highly recommend 100%
    Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD

    • Neurology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932170362
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tenn
    • University Nc School Med
    • Duke University Hospital
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Neurology and Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuiks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuiks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuiks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuiks has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuiks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuiks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuiks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuiks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuiks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

