Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Calumet Hospital, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Fuiks works at Wisconsin Neurosurgery in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Chilton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.