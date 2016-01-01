Dr. Kimball Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimball Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimball Johnson, MD
Dr. Kimball Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
- 1 250 E Ponce de Leon Ave Ste 800, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 537-1281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimball Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568464063
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
