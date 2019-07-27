Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD
Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Of Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ladien works at
Dr. Ladien's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital of Chicago5025 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 334-6584
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladien?
I have been seeing Dr Kimball Ladien MD, almost 13 years and have been medic-aided for schizo-effective disorders, have been stable to mention ever since. But he has not ever send me for blood test relating to my depokote prescription medicine. I was hospitalized inpatient for 15 years between Chester,Illinois state mental health hosp, Elgin mental health center, blood test was done either monthly or every three months, he has been giving me a lot of doubts about his treatment with mental health i am started to think he is either to busy or needs to be told by higher authority to take action. i also not happy with his office receptionist they don't answer phone calls all times you have to leave a message and they return you call 3 or 4 weeks later, Thresholds mental health supportive program has not been happy about this issue relating to scheduling my appointments. we need to fix problem.. before end my concerns..we need to investigate for the better of every patients.
About Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1629021787
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladien accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladien works at
Dr. Ladien has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.