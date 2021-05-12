Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD

Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Curnyn works at Suburban Associates In Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.