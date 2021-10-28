Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Goode, MD

Dr. Kimberlee Goode, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Goode works at Prisma Health OB/GYN in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.