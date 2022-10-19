Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leishear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, DO
Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, DO
Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Birmingham, MI. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Leishear works at
Dr. Leishear's Office Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine745 E Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 282-2202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leishear?
Friendly and experienced staff helped fix my pelvic issues. Extremely happy with the result.
About Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1568690600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leishear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leishear accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leishear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leishear works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Leishear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leishear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leishear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leishear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.