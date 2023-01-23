Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD

Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Mudge works at Leader Surgical Associates - Upmc in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.