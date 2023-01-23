Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD
Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Martin Foot and Ankle1703 Innovation Dr Ste 3136, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 741-3449
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m a cancer survivor not only once but twice ! I was diagnosed in 2010 and after several meetings with surgeons I choose Dr. Mudge - she was warm,caring and understood my concerns and welfare. In 2022 I was diagnosed again and without hesitation I chose her again!! I currently live 45 min away from her office since we had moved from York a couple of years ago. We literally live 5 min from Hershey Penn State but I chose her again knowing how wonderful she is and knowing she got me thru it 12 yrs ago I knew if anyone she would do it again ! And she did !!! I’m cancer free !!! And I thank god everyday for this wonderful, talented and compassionate doctor !!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Mudge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudge has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.