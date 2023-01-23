See All General Surgeons in York, PA
Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small York, PA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD

Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Mudge works at Leader Surgical Associates - Upmc in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mudge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Foot and Ankle
    1703 Innovation Dr Ste 3136, York, PA 17408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 741-3449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hanover
  • UPMC Harrisburg
  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2023
    I’m a cancer survivor not only once but twice ! I was diagnosed in 2010 and after several meetings with surgeons I choose Dr. Mudge - she was warm,caring and understood my concerns and welfare. In 2022 I was diagnosed again and without hesitation I chose her again!! I currently live 45 min away from her office since we had moved from York a couple of years ago. We literally live 5 min from Hershey Penn State but I chose her again knowing how wonderful she is and knowing she got me thru it 12 yrs ago I knew if anyone she would do it again ! And she did !!! I’m cancer free !!! And I thank god everyday for this wonderful, talented and compassionate doctor !!
    Vicki Clark — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366425316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mudge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mudge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mudge works at Leader Surgical Associates - Upmc in York, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mudge’s profile.

    Dr. Mudge has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

