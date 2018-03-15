Overview of Dr. Kimberlee Tomerlin, DO

Dr. Kimberlee Tomerlin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Caledonia, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Tomerlin works at University Of Michigan Health in Caledonia, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.