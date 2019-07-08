Dr. Kimberley Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberley Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberley Austin, MD
Dr. Kimberley Austin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care Source, Morristown111 Madison Ave Ste 308, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 328-1262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Women's Care Source, Denville16 Pocono Rd Ste 309, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 285-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
She was amazing! I had to have an emergency c-section and she was quick to determine there was a problem & acted immediately. She was also very sweet and kind which put me at ease. I highly recommend Dr. Austin.
About Dr. Kimberley Austin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1265485650
Education & Certifications
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Abington Meml Hosp
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.