Overview

Dr. Kimberley Bourne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Bourne works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.