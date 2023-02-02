Dr. Kimberley Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberley Chan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberley Chan, MD
Dr. Kimberley Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Health Care in Los Angeles4314 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Directions (323) 293-7171
Providence Medical Institute8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 818, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-3255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan is very helpful & attentive.
About Dr. Kimberley Chan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1588763585
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Burmese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.