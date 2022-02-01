See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Chien works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Genetics
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition
    505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021
    Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition
    2315 BRDway, New York, NY 10024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Dr Chien took her time with me and my daugther. She asked a lot of questions, and addressed my daughter directly to include her in the process. She seemed genuinely concerned to help her with what is bothering her, and figure things out. So far, so good. I was happy with the first meeting.
    — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    • New York University|NYU School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chien works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chien’s profile.

    Dr. Chien has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

