Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Chien works at
Locations
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition2315 BRDway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chien took her time with me and my daugther. She asked a lot of questions, and addressed my daughter directly to include her in the process. She seemed genuinely concerned to help her with what is bothering her, and figure things out. So far, so good. I was happy with the first meeting.
About Dr. Kimberley Chien, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1710187554
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- New York University|NYU School of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chien accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chien works at
Dr. Chien has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.