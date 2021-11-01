Overview of Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD

Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Beyond Geriatrics in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.