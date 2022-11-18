Overview

Dr. Kimberley Persley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital



Dr. Persley works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.