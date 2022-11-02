Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD
Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Rheumatology Consultants PC2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2551
-
2
Piedmont Physicians Group Grantville5440 HIGHWAY 29, Grantville, GA 30220 Directions (404) 351-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Such a caring and loving doctor. You may wait on her but then she will give you all of her attention and care. One of the best doctors ever.
About Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699852814
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.