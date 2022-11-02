See All Rheumatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (43)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD

Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Piedmont Rheumatology Consultants PC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Grantville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Rheumatology Consultants PC
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2551
  2. 2
    Piedmont Physicians Group Grantville
    5440 HIGHWAY 29, Grantville, GA 30220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Lupus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Such a caring and loving doctor. You may wait on her but then she will give you all of her attention and care. One of the best doctors ever.
    Rose — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD
    About Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699852814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberley Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

