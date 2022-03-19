See All General Surgeons in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD

Breast Surgery
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Peoria, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD

Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Flinders University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Cox works at Comprehensive Breast Center Of Arizona in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Breast Surgery
    9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 374-3440
  2. 2
    Phoenix Office
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 374-3440
  3. 3
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 865-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?

    Mar 19, 2022
    I'd give Dr. Cox ten stars if I could. Knowing this is my second bout with breast cancer and I'm triple hormone negative, the front desk person fit me in after hours so I wouldn't have to wait for an appt a week or two from now. Dr. Cox is knowledgeable, friendly, personable, with a sense of humor. She sat with my husband and me and explained the pros/cons of literally everything. Instead of making me write all this info down, she did it. She had no problem with me asking questions, and explained why she answered them as she did. Her medical assistant, LeeAnn has been a godsend. She checked to see if the plastic surgeon and oncologist were on my plan and had a quick opening. She had a notebook full of information for me and told me to call if I had anymore questions. I feel so blessed to have her as my breast surgeon.
    Cathy Jacobs — Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cox to family and friends

    Dr. Cox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679605141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cancer Institute of New Jersey/UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania State University The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Flinders University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Fresno
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.