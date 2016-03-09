Dr. Ward Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberlie Ward Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberlie Ward Cooper, MD
Dr. Kimberlie Ward Cooper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Ward Cooper's Office Locations
M L King Heritage Health Center2555 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 372-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ward has been my child's doctor since birth and my child is now 15 years old. I love how caring she is with her patients and always very professional. As a new mother she made me feel very comfortable and gave me valuable information on caring for my newborn. Today my daughter continues to see her and feels comfortable to ask her any and all questions as a growing teen. Dr. Ward is one of the best!
About Dr. Kimberlie Ward Cooper, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1528053865
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.