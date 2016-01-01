See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD

Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. 

Dr. Zambito works at Mercer Bucks Orthopaedics in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Warminster, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Zambito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics-Hamilton
    2501 Kuser Rd Ste 3, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0444
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Orthopedic Institute at Warminster
    215 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 830-9255
  3. 3
    Kimberly Accardi MD
    216 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306038880
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zambito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zambito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zambito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zambito has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

