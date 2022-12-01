Overview

Dr. Kimberly Adams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Adams works at Total Wellness Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.