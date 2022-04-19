Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD
Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Apple's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery38135 Market Sq Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-8160
Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery38135 Market Square Dr Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-8160
Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 788-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apple performed surgery on me at Advent Wesley Chapel and I could not be more pleased. She is informative, polite, caring and has a very calming affect about her. I was confident that I was in good hands and very thankful for her!!!
About Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801971007
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Caro
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
