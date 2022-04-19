See All General Surgeons in Zephyrhills, FL
Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Zephyrhills, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD

Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Apple works at Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apple's Office Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery
    38135 Market Sq Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-8160
    Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery
    38135 Market Square Dr Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-8160
    Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery
    2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801971007
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Caro
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apple has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apple has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Apple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

