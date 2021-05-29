Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Atkinson, DO
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Atkinson, DO
Dr. Kimberly Atkinson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson's Office Locations
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 503-7160
Worknet Occupational Medicine4050 S 26th St Ste 140, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (267) 463-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atkinson is patient, informative, and most important to me she LISTENS & hears what her patient is trying to convey. I was struggling in pain and lack of sleep during my visit, it was hard to focus but she was was understanding. Also I didn't feel rushed during my visit. She returns calls & emails promptly, in the past with other doctors I would hear back from a clerical worker or an assitant, not with this doctor. I sent a email requesting a phone call one afternoon. It was getting late but at 7:45pm my phone rang & it was her! This is the second review I have ever written in my life that is how strongly I feel about recommending this Dr. to other people who suffer with any neurological issues.
About Dr. Kimberly Atkinson, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366503401
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atkinson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.