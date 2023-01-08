Dr. Kimberly Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Bain, MD
Dr. Kimberly Bain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - Nashville TN|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Panama City103 E 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 739-6571Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bain has amazing bedside manner and made me feel very comfortable. I felt like I could tell her anything and she was great about asking questions too.
- University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Tenn
- Vanderbilt University - Nashville TN|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
