Overview of Dr. Kimberly Baldock, MD

Dr. Kimberly Baldock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Baldock works at Cornerstone Medical Plaza in Ashland, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.