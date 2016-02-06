See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD

Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Balk works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Contemporary Women's Care
    6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 820-6657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Contemporary Women's Care
    16611 S 40th St Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 222-0699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Contemporary Womens Care
    2545 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 505-4258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902869027
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
