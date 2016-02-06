Overview of Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD

Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Balk works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.