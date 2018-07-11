Overview of Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD

Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Barrie works at Fayetteville Ortho/Sprts Medcn in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.