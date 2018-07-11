Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD
Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Barrie works at
Dr. Barrie's Office Locations
Fayetteville Office1991 Fordham Dr Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-3114
Isle Health & Rehabilitation Center1125 Fleming Plantation Blvd, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (305) 866-7123
- 3 1999 Old Moultrie Rd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (305) 866-7123
Woodland Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center4325 Southpoint Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (305) 866-7123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrie has done multiple surgeries on me. All have been to the best of her ability or an doctors I feel. I have chronic RA and will be honest when I first met her I wasn’t to fond of her, but it’s not intentional. She really cares about her patients. I can’t stress enough how good of a surgeon she is. So yes if you need some one to I don’t want to say baby u bc that’s not right but be overly kind she not. She professional, tells it like it is ,and know her stuff! Me personally I love her
About Dr. Kimberly Barrie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396720173
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrie accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrie works at
Dr. Barrie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.