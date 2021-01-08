Overview

Dr. Kimberly Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Bennett works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.