Overview of Dr. Kimberly Bethel, MD

Dr. Kimberly Bethel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trotwood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bethel works at Trotwood Physician Center in Trotwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.