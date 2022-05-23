Overview of Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD

Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Bridges-White works at Garden State OB/GYN Associates in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.