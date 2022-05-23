Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges-White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD
Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Garden State ObGyn Associates-Moorestown110 Marter Ave Ste 504, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 424-3323Monday8:00am - 8:15pmTuesday8:00am - 8:15pmWednesday8:00am - 8:15pmThursday8:00am - 8:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garden State OB/GYN Associates2401 E Evesham Rd Ste A1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr Bridges-White has a great personality/ bed side manor. I met her 14 yrs ago (this coming August) when she delivered my grandaughter. I was in the process of looking for a new doctor & the way she took care of my daughter ~ I knew she was the doctor I wanted. I HIGHLY recommend her!
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
