Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD

Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Carney Young works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carney Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics
    300 Callen Blvd Ste 330, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rsfpp Orthopedics O Chg
    1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320
  3. 3
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Orthopaedics
    8950 University Blvd Ste 200, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2020
    Dr. Young is excellent. I had Dupuytrens Contracture , pinky finger ,40% bent. I requested the procedure with Xiaflex injection vs. surgery. She took the time to read my two page medical report & answered questions. A previous arrogant hand surgeon in Savannah, would not even read the report. I had the procedure done 5 years ago & that Dr., in FL got the finger pretty straight. Well , Dr., Young did two things differently in the procedure then my previous Dr., & the finger is perfectly straight, wow. Good job! I hope the finger stays straight a very long time because DP often comes back & the shots are not pleasant. Thank you Dr. Gene
    Gene — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366450082
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carney Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carney Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carney Young has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

