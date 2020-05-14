Overview of Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD

Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Carney Young works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.