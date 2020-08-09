Dr. Kimberly Carpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carpin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Carpin's Office Locations
Kim Carpin MD18201 Gulf Fwy Unit B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 333-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carpin truly improved my life. Due to an acute medical condition that required many surgeries on my outer thigh, I was left with a gaping, open wound that would not close. Dr. Carpin amazingly put it back together doing what others could not. Her skills, talent and experience not only made me feel whole again but also allowed me to be completely functional. I am very thankful to her.
About Dr. Kimberly Carpin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Univ Of Nevada
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Carpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpin.
