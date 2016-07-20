Dr. Kimberly Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Carr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Childrens Medical Central2135 Eastview Pkwy Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (770) 918-8099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with her over 2 years and have found her to be very knowledge, patient, thorough, amiable which makes her very easy to talk to. I have recommended her to my friend and she is also her child's doctor .
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457411605
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.