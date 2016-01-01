Overview of Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD

Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Greater Atlanta Womens Hlthcr in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.