Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD

Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY / WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.

Dr. Carroll works at Rheumatology/Intrnl Medcn Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology & Internal Medicine Associates of West County PC
    3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 500D, Saint Louis, MO 63131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Overweight
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Overweight

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Overweight
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Laryngitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atherosclerosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982847042
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY / WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll works at Rheumatology/Intrnl Medcn Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

    Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

