See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kimberly Case, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kimberly Case, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Case, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Case works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Palliative Care) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Palliative Care)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1244
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Case?

    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Case, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Case, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Case to family and friends

    Dr. Case's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Case

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Case, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Case, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356484232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Case works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Palliative Care) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Case’s profile.

    Dr. Case has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.