Dr. Kimberly Champney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Champney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Champney works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Care980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Champney fo many years I recommend her to everyone She is compassionate and a good listener She formulates and follows through on well thought out treatment plans She works with you until the desired results are achieved She’s the best I appreciate her office staff and the other professionals who work in her office as well I don’t have any negative comments for this practice
About Dr. Kimberly Champney, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881740959
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine
