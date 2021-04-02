Dr. Kimberly D Clay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly D Clay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly D Clay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clay works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly D Clay, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962531921
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clay works at
Dr. Clay has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clay.
