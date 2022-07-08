Overview of Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD

Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Clayton works at Wound Care Center in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.