Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD
Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-3615
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach600 Palmetto St Fl 2, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 428-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
12 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Clayton did my lumpectomy surgery and was so kind and caring. 10 years later, I was back in her office for a bilateral mastectomy. Again, she took such good care of me, as she had before.
About Dr. Kimberly Clayton, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.