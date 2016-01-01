Overview of Dr. Kimberly Collins, MD

Dr. Kimberly Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Womens Care Group PLC in Maryville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.