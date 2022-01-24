Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD

Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital



Dr. Cooper works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.