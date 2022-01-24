See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD

Urology
2.9 (22)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD

Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Cooper works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road
    40 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 24, 2022
    A urological situation suddenly showed up. I was able to schedule a very productiove televisit with Dr. Cooper. She worked her way though medical reports from different institutions. She arranged for me to get 1 test that day and she performed a procedure 4 days later. She fully addressed my concerns, took my needs into account, was very clear and kind.
    MarilB — Jan 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881703890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

