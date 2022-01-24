Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD
Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road40 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A urological situation suddenly showed up. I was able to schedule a very productiove televisit with Dr. Cooper. She worked her way though medical reports from different institutions. She arranged for me to get 1 test that day and she performed a procedure 4 days later. She fully addressed my concerns, took my needs into account, was very clear and kind.
About Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1881703890
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.