Dr. Kimberly Cress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Cress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cress, MD
Dr. Kimberly Cress, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Cress works at
Dr. Cress' Office Locations
-
1
Sweetwater Psychiatry4545 SWEETWATER BLVD, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cress?
Dr. Cress changed my life. Thanks to her, I'm living a healthy happy life that had alluded me for so many years.
About Dr. Kimberly Cress, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093841538
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cress accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cress works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.