Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD
Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Crittenden works at
Dr. Crittenden's Office Locations
Central Women's Health Care1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 228-0705Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Christus Pediatric Physician Group2414 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 924-5502
Angela Akonye MD PA1315 N Ellison Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 858-1101Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Women's Center at Westover Hills315 N San Saba, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 858-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
