Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD

Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Crittenden works at Central Womens Health Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crittenden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Women's Health Care
    1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 228-0705
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Christus Pediatric Physician Group
    2414 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 924-5502
  3. 3
    Angela Akonye MD PA
    1315 N Ellison Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 858-1101
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Women's Center at Westover Hills
    315 N San Saba, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 858-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic and-or Shoulder Dystocia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Retroverted Uterus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Inversion Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Great doctor
    — Apr 13, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033160593
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Crittenden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crittenden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crittenden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crittenden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crittenden works at Central Womens Health Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crittenden’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Crittenden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crittenden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crittenden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crittenden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

