Dr. Kimberly Crosland, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Crosland, MD

Dr. Kimberly Crosland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Crosland works at SouthCoast Health in Richmond Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Crosland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SouthCoast Health
    10055 Ford Ave Ste, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kimberly Crosland, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1861637449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Crosland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crosland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crosland works at SouthCoast Health in Richmond Hill, GA. View the full address on Dr. Crosland’s profile.

    Dr. Crosland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.