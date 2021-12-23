Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD
Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Crute works at
Dr. Crute's Office Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care Islands4750 Waters Ave Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-5937
Lexington Ave1101 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-9633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Obhg Maryland PC777 Lowndes Hill Rd Bldg 1, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (800) 967-2289
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s amazing, BEST OBGYN in town
About Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992750384
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crute has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crute accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crute has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crute on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Crute. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crute.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.