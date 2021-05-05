Dr. D'Ambra-Cabry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly D'Ambra-Cabry, MD
Dr. Kimberly D'Ambra-Cabry, MD is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Practice110 Marter Ave Ste 102, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 235-6565
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My first time at Moorestown Dermatology and meeting Dr. D’Ambra and I was very pleased. Dr. D’Ambra was extremely thorough, knowledge and professional. She took the time to listen and ask me questions. I did not feel rushed or hurried along during my appointment. I highly recommend Dr. D’Ambra to anyone looking for a dermatologist!
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- Temple University School of Medicine
