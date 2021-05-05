Overview

Dr. Kimberly D'Ambra-Cabry, MD is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. D'Ambra-Cabry works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Telogen Effluvium, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.