Overview of Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD

Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Geneva General Hospital.



Dr. D'Amore works at DAMORE KIMBERLY J MD OFFICE in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.