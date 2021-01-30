See All Plastic Surgeons in Canandaigua, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Canandaigua, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD

Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Geneva General Hospital.

Dr. D'Amore works at DAMORE KIMBERLY J MD OFFICE in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Amore's Office Locations

    Damore Kimberly J MD Office
    198 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 393-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital
  • Geneva General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2021
    This doctor is wonderful. She makes you feel dignified at every stage from the consultation, the surgery, and all followup visits. She answers every question you have and takes the time to ask if you understand everything, or have any questions. She also gave her private cellphone number after surgery in case you have complications or questions. She calls to check up on you after the surgery.
    — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316961683
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Hospital
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
