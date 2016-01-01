See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Kimberly Dao, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (8)
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Dao works at Minh Dao in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Versailles Health Clinic
    4657A Alcee Fortier Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 254-4011
    Versaille Health Clinic
    4657 Alcee Fortier Blvd Ste A, New Orleans, LA 70129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 254-4011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kimberly Dao, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346549524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dao speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.