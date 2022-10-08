Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Medical Center7844 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66216 Directions (913) 631-8486
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
Is an amazing physician who cares for her patients and spends the time getting to know them so she can provide treatment on a whole level. Very smart physician.
About Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326188046
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Kansai Medical University
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.