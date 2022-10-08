See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Davies works at Kimberly Davies Md in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hope Medical Center
    7844 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 631-8486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
VAP Lipid Testing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alcoholic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arteriosclerosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Babesiosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Disorders
Edema
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Emphysema
Endocrine Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory Neuropathies
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Arthritis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail Abnormality
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuropathy
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyarthropathy
Polyneuropathy
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroiditis
Tick-Borne Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venipuncture
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326188046
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kansai Medical University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

