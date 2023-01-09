Overview of Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD

Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Davis works at Post-Acute Physicians of California in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.