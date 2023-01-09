Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD
Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Post-Acute Physicians of California555 E Valley Pkwy Ste 3, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
“I have always been able to talk to Dr. Davis and get my problems resolved. Coming here is like dealing with trusted family. Would never consider changing doctors.”
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1265799878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
