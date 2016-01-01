Overview of Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD

Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.